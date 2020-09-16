Listen Live Sports

Vancouver 3, Montreal 1

September 16, 2020 11:47 pm
 
< a min read
      
Montreal 0 1 1
Vancouver 2 1 3

First half_1, Vancouver, Montero, 1 (penalty kick), 41st minute; 2, Vancouver, Dajome, 1 (Milinkovic), 44th.

Second half_3, Montreal, Quioto, 4 (Taider), 70th; 4, Vancouver, Montero, 2 (Owusu), 78th.

Goalies_Montreal, Clement Diop, Evan Bush; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Veselinovic, Vancouver, 31st; Piette, Montreal, 45th+2.

Red Cards_Camacho, Montreal, 37th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Chantal Boudreau, Dave Gantar. 4th Official_Alain Ruch.

Lineups

Montreal_Clement Diop; Luis Binks, Zachary Brault Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Jukka Raitala; Samuel Piette (Bojan Krkic, 78th), Shamit Shome (Rod Fanni, 43rd), Saphir Taider, Victor Wanyama; Orji Okwonkwo (Lassi Lappalainen, 79th), Romell Quioto.

Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Derek Cornelius, Cristian Gutierrez, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Janio Bikel (Michael Baldisimo, 46th), David Milinkovic (Ali Adnan, 73rd), Russell Teibert; Theo Bair (Leonard Owusu, 62nd), Cristian Dajome (Yordy Reyna, 89th), Fredy Montero (Tosaint Ricketts, 89th).

