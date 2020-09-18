Vancouver faces Real Salt Lake after Montero’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (4-7-0, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (3-3-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fredy Montero leads Vancouver into a matchup with Real Salt Lake after notching two goals against Montreal.

Real Salt Lake is 3-4-3 in Western Conference play. Real Salt Lake is seventh in the Western Conference with 18 goals led by Damir Kreilach with four.

Advertisement

The Whitecaps are 1-4-0 in Western Conference games. David Milinkovic is third in league action with three assists. Vancouver has seven assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maikel Chang leads Real Salt Lake with three assists. has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Real Salt Lake.

Milinkovic has three assists for Vancouver this season. has three goals over the past 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: Real Salt Lake: 3-4-3, averaging 1.7 goals, one assist, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

Vancouver: 3-7-0, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 2.8 shots on goal and 3.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: Tate Schmitt (injured).

Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Jasser Khemiri (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.