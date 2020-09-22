Vancouver visits Los Angeles FC in conference play

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (5-7-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (4-5-3, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps visit Los Angeles FC in Western Conference play.

Los Angeles FC is 4-5-2 in conference matchups. Diego Rossi is second in Western Conference action with five goals. Los Angeles FC has scored 30 goals.

The Whitecaps are 2-4-0 in conference play. Vancouver is 1-2-0 when it scores just one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rossi has five goals for Los Angeles FC. has six goals over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

David Milinkovic has one goal and three assists for Vancouver this season. has two goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.2 assists, five shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.6 goals per game.

Vancouver: 4-6-0, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.8 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.4 corner kicks per game while allowing two goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Carlos Vela (injured).

Vancouver: Bryan Meredith, Lucas Cavallini, Andy Rose, Maxime Crepeau (injured), Janio Bikel, Jasser Khemiri (injured), Georges Mukumbilwa, Tosaint Ricketts.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

