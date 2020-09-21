Listen Live

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Vikings lose LB Anthony Barr to season-ending pectoral tear

September 21, 2020 3:43 pm
 
1 min read
      

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr will miss the remainder of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle, coach Mike Zimmer said Monday.

Barr was hurt before halftime of Minnesota’s 28-11 loss Sunday at Indianapolis, and Zimmer said the seventh-year pro would be placed on injured reserve.

Barr has not missed more than four games in any of his previous NFL seasons since the Vikings drafted him out of UCLA with the ninth overall pick in 2014. Barr signed a five-year, $67.5 million contract in 2019, but the Vikings aren’t on the hook for much more after this season. Barr has been a vital part of Zimmer’s scheme along with his close friend, fellow linebacker and former college teammate Eric Kendricks.

The Vikings (0-2) will now have three starters on injured reserve, with Barr joining defensive end Danielle Hunter and right guard Pat Elflein. Zimmer has said Hunter and Elflein will not require long-term absences, but the Vikings have been especially guarded about their injuries. Hunter was hurt in training camp and has not played yet due to a reported neck injury. He went on IR before the opener. Elflein reportedly hurt his thumb in practice Wednesday, when he was put on IR.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG members clean debris from gravestones of veterans after Hurricane Sally