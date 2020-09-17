Listen Live Sports

Vikings put RG Pat Elflein on injured reserve

September 17, 2020 6:50 pm
 
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed starting right guard Pat Elflein on injured reserve on Thursday, meaning the fourth-year player will miss at least three games.

The Vikings did not disclose the injury for Elflein, who has not appeared on the injury report this season. NFL Network reported that Elflein hurt his thumb in practice on Thursday.

The Vikings play at Indianapolis on Sunday. Elflein is in his first season at right guard, after playing left guard last year and center his first two seasons.

With Dakota Dozier starting at left guard, the backup options for Elflein are especially inexperienced: Dru Samia and rookie Ezra Cleveland. Aviante Collins and rookie Kyle Hinton are the guards on the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

