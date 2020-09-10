Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Virus worries eased for Tour de France teams after positives

September 10, 2020 8:02 am
 
1 min read
      

LE PECQ, France (AP) — The four Tour de France teams that lost staff members to positive COVID-19 tests this week won’t automatically be sent home if another staff member tests positive, the race organizer confirmed on Thursday.

Health rules for the race say teams can be sent home if they have two or more positive tests in a seven-day span.

But race organizer ASO confirmed on Thursday that the day-counter will be reset to zero when teams are tested again on the Tour’s second and last rest day next Monday.

That clarification lifts a weight off Cofidis, AG2R La Mondiale, Ineos Grenadiers, and Mitchelton Scott, the teams that each saw a staff member test positive on the first rest day.

Advertisement

Because they will all essentially be starting afresh in the next round of testing, a single positive test on Monday will not automatically trigger their exclusion, ASO said.

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

But any team that registers two or more positives could still be sent home. The battery of tests will be the last before the Tour finishes on Sept. 20 in Paris.

No rider was positive in the first round of rest-day tests.

Tour director Christian Prudhomme did test positive and was forced to quit the race for what he hopes will be just one week of self-isolation.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial