Wacha expected to start as New York hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (36-20, first in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (25-30, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (4-1, 4.21 ERA) New York: Michael Wacha (1-3, 6.75 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Tampa Bay will square off on Wednesday.

The Mets are 12-16 in home games. New York has slugged .456, good for fourth in the National League. Dominic Smith leads the team with a .606 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and nine home runs.

The Rays are 19-11 in road games. The Tampa Bay pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.64, .

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 13 home runs and is slugging .435.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 49 hits and has 33 RBIs.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (rib), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Jake Marisnick: (right hamstring), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.