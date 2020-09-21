Listen Live Sports

Walsh takes 12-game hit streak into matchup with Rangers

September 21, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (19-34, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (23-31, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Kyle Gibson (2-5, 5.18 ERA) Los Angeles: Dylan Bundy (5-3, 3.12 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jared Walsh is riding a 12-game hitting streak as Los Angeles readies to play Texas.

The Angels are 18-21 against AL West teams. Los Angeles has hit 76 home runs this season, eighth in the American League. Mike Trout leads them with 16, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Rangers have gone 13-22 against division opponents. Texas has a team on-base percentage of .282, last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .335.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 54 hits and is batting .290.

INJURIES: Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Ronald Guzman: (right hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

