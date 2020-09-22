Listen Live Sports

Walsh takes 13-game hit streak into matchup with Padres

September 22, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

Los Angeles Angels (24-31, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (34-20, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Griffin Canning (1-3, 4.29 ERA) San Diego: Zach Davies (7-3, 2.69 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles’ Walsh puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Padres.

The Padres are 21-9 on their home turf. San Diego has slugged .472, good for third in the National League. Wil Myers leads the team with a .624 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Angels are 8-16 on the road. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .332, good for second in the American League. Anthony Rendon leads the lineup with a mark of .407.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 16 home runs and has 46 RBIs.

Mike Trout leads the Angels with 16 home runs and is batting .291.

INJURIES: Padres: Kirby Yates: (right elbow), Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (knee), Javy Guerra: (personal), Anderson Espinoza: (elbow), Mike Clevinger: (biceps), Jose Castillo: (lat), Luis Campusano: (left hand).

Angels: Justin Anderson: (elbow), Franklin Barreto: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

