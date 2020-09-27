Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|12
|5
|2
|10
|
|Nimmo lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Canó dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.316
|b-Davis ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Alonso 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.231
|Frazier 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.224
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Chirinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Heredia cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.235
|Cordell rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|15
|11
|15
|11
|10
|
|Stevenson lf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|2
|1
|.366
|Turner ss
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|0
|.335
|Soto rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.351
|a-Noll ph-1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.353
|Hernandez dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.192
|Gomes c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.284
|Holt 1b-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Harrison 3b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.278
|García 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.276
|Robles cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.196
|New York
|210
|100
|100_5
|12
|0
|Washington
|156
|003
|00x_15
|11
|0
a-struck out for Soto in the 3rd. b-pinch hit for Canó in the 7th.
LOB_New York 8, Washington 8. 2B_Guillorme 2 (6), Alonso (6), Stevenson 2 (7), Holt (6). HR_Alonso (15), off Voth; Heredia (2), off Voth; Alonso (16), off McGowin; Turner (12), off Matz; Gomes (4), off Matz. RBIs_Alonso 3 (35), Heredia 2 (3), Hernandez (6), Stevenson 3 (12), Turner 7 (41), Gomes 2 (13), García 2 (16). SF_Hernandez, Gomes.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Rosario, Ramos, Cordell); Washington 4 (Holt, Hernandez, Turner). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Washington 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Canó, Rosario, Turner, García. GIDP_Canó.
DP_Washington 1 (Holt, Harrison).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lugo, L, 3-4
|1
|1-3
|5
|6
|6
|2
|1
|38
|5.15
|Shreve
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.96
|Brach
|0
|
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|20
|5.84
|Matz
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|4
|67
|9.68
|Betances
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|26
|7.71
|Hughes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.84
|Familia
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.71
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth, W, 2-5
|5
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|88
|6.34
|McGowin
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|37
|4.91
|Espino
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|44
|4.50
Brach pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-1, Matz 3-3, Hughes 3-1. HBP_Lugo (Robles). WP_Brach, Familia.
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Joe West.
T_3:35.
