Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 12 5 2 10 Nimmo lf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .280 Canó dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .316 b-Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 1 .247 Alonso 1b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .231 Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .224 Ramos c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239 Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Guillorme 2b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .333 Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .252 Heredia cf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .235 Cordell rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 15 11 15 11 10 Stevenson lf 4 3 2 3 2 1 .366 Turner ss 5 2 2 7 1 0 .335 Soto rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .351 a-Noll ph-1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .353 Hernandez dh 3 0 0 1 1 2 .192 Gomes c 3 2 1 2 1 1 .284 Holt 1b-rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .262 Harrison 3b 3 3 1 0 2 0 .278 García 2b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .276 Robles cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .220 Taylor cf 3 1 0 0 1 3 .196

New York 210 100 100_5 12 0 Washington 156 003 00x_15 11 0

a-struck out for Soto in the 3rd. b-pinch hit for Canó in the 7th.

LOB_New York 8, Washington 8. 2B_Guillorme 2 (6), Alonso (6), Stevenson 2 (7), Holt (6). HR_Alonso (15), off Voth; Heredia (2), off Voth; Alonso (16), off McGowin; Turner (12), off Matz; Gomes (4), off Matz. RBIs_Alonso 3 (35), Heredia 2 (3), Hernandez (6), Stevenson 3 (12), Turner 7 (41), Gomes 2 (13), García 2 (16). SF_Hernandez, Gomes.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Rosario, Ramos, Cordell); Washington 4 (Holt, Hernandez, Turner). RISP_New York 2 for 8; Washington 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Canó, Rosario, Turner, García. GIDP_Canó.

DP_Washington 1 (Holt, Harrison).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lugo, L, 3-4 1 1-3 5 6 6 2 1 38 5.15 Shreve 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.96 Brach 0 0 3 3 3 0 20 5.84 Matz 3 3 3 3 1 4 67 9.68 Betances 1-3 2 3 3 3 1 26 7.71 Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.84 Familia 2 1 0 0 0 2 26 3.71

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth, W, 2-5 5 9 4 4 0 4 88 6.34 McGowin 2 2 1 1 0 3 37 4.91 Espino 2 1 0 0 2 3 44 4.50

Brach pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 2-1, Matz 3-3, Hughes 3-1. HBP_Lugo (Robles). WP_Brach, Familia.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Joe West.

T_3:35.

