Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 6:58 pm
< a min read
      
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 12 5 Totals 33 15 11 15
Nimmo lf 5 1 2 0 Stevenson lf 4 3 2 3
Canó dh 3 0 0 0 Turner ss 5 2 2 7
b-Davis ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Soto rf 1 0 1 0
Alonso 1b 5 2 3 3 a-Noll ph-1b 3 0 1 0
Frazier 3b 5 0 0 0 Hernandez dh 3 0 0 1
Ramos c 3 0 1 0 Gomes c 3 2 1 2
Chirinos c 1 0 0 0 Holt 1b-rf 4 2 1 0
Guillorme 2b 3 1 2 0 Harrison 3b 3 3 1 0
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 García 2b 4 1 2 2
Heredia cf 4 1 2 2 Robles cf 0 1 0 0
Cordell rf 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 1 0 0
New York 210 100 100 5
Washington 156 003 00x 15

DP_New York 0, Washington 1. LOB_New York 8, Washington 8. 2B_Guillorme 2 (6), Alonso (6), Stevenson 2 (7), Holt (6). HR_Alonso 2 (16), Heredia (2), Turner (12), Gomes (4). SF_Hernandez (1), Gomes (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Lugo, L, 3-4 1 1-3 5 6 6 2 1
Shreve 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Brach 0 0 3 3 3 0
Matz 3 3 3 3 1 4
Betances 1-3 2 3 3 3 1
Hughes 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Familia 2 1 0 0 0 2
Washington
Voth, W, 2-5 5 9 4 4 0 4
McGowin 2 2 1 1 0 3
Espino 2 1 0 0 2 3

Brach pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd.

HBP_Lugo (Robles). WP_Brach, Familia.

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, David Arrieta; Third, Joe West.

T_3:35.

