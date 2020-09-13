Washington 27, Philadelphia 17

|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|0
|0
|—
|17
|Washington
|0
|7
|7
|13
|—
|27
First Quarter
Phi_Ertz 5 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 11:14.
Phi_FG Elliott 38, 2:13.
Second Quarter
Phi_Goedert 34 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 6:54.
Was_Thomas 6 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), :40.
Third Quarter
Was_Barber 1 run (Hopkins kick), 9:25.
Fourth Quarter
Was_FG Hopkins 38, 14:15.
Was_Barber 3 run (Hopkins kick), 6:13.
Was_FG Hopkins 40, 3:25.
A_0.
___
|
|Phi
|Was
|First downs
|19
|18
|Total Net Yards
|265
|239
|Rushes-yards
|17-57
|36-80
|Passing
|270
|178
|Punt Returns
|3-14
|5-17
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-32
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-42-2
|17-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|8-62
|3-19
|Punts
|5-53.6
|7-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-20
|7-55
|Time of Possession
|30:39
|29:21
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Scott 9-35, Clement 6-19, Wentz 1-2, Huntley 1-1. Washington, Gibson 9-36, Barber 17-29, Haskins 7-17, McKissic 3-(minus 2).
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 24-42-2-270. Washington, Haskins 17-31-0-178.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 8-101, Ward 5-31, Ertz 3-18, D.Jackson 2-46, Scott 2-19, Clement 2-2, Reagor 1-55, Hightower 1-(minus 2). Washington, McLaurin 5-61, Thomas 4-37, S.Sims 3-50, Inman 2-21, Gibson 2-8, McKissic 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 53. Washington, Hopkins 48.
