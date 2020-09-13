Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 27, Philadelphia 17

September 13, 2020 4:23 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 10 7 0 0 17
Washington 0 7 7 13 27

First Quarter

Phi_Ertz 5 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 11:14.

Phi_FG Elliott 38, 2:13.

Second Quarter

Phi_Goedert 34 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 6:54.

Advertisement

Was_Thomas 6 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), :40.

Third Quarter

Was_Barber 1 run (Hopkins kick), 9:25.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 38, 14:15.

Was_Barber 3 run (Hopkins kick), 6:13.

Was_FG Hopkins 40, 3:25.

A_0.

___

Phi Was
First downs 19 18
Total Net Yards 265 239
Rushes-yards 17-57 36-80
Passing 270 178
Punt Returns 3-14 5-17
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-32
Comp-Att-Int 24-42-2 17-31-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 8-62 3-19
Punts 5-53.6 7-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 2-0
Penalties-Yards 3-20 7-55
Time of Possession 30:39 29:21

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Scott 9-35, Clement 6-19, Wentz 1-2, Huntley 1-1. Washington, Gibson 9-36, Barber 17-29, Haskins 7-17, McKissic 3-(minus 2).

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 24-42-2-270. Washington, Haskins 17-31-0-178.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Goedert 8-101, Ward 5-31, Ertz 3-18, D.Jackson 2-46, Scott 2-19, Clement 2-2, Reagor 1-55, Hightower 1-(minus 2). Washington, McLaurin 5-61, Thomas 4-37, S.Sims 3-50, Inman 2-21, Gibson 2-8, McKissic 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Philadelphia, Elliott 53. Washington, Hopkins 48.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrews ready to support Hurricane Sally recovery effort