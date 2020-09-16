Listen Live Sports

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2

September 16, 2020 5:02 pm
 
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 7 4 2 10
Eaton rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Harrison rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Taylor rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Hernandez dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Noll ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .667
Turner ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .344
Soto lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .342
Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .228
Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .272
Kieboom 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .205
García 2b 4 1 1 2 0 2 .284
Robles cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .225
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 2 7 2 4 16
Meadows dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .205
B.Lowe 2b 4 1 3 1 1 0 .269
Arozarena lf 2 1 0 0 0 2 .290
a-Tsutsugo ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
N.Lowe 1b 2 0 1 1 3 1 .267
Margot rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .276
Wendle 3b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .186
c-Brosseau ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .324
Smith c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Washington 000 002 000 2_4 7 0
Tampa Bay 100 000 001 0_2 7 0

a-struck out for Arozarena in the 7th. b-singled for Hernandez in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Perez in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_N.Lowe (2), B.Lowe (8). 3B_Kiermaier (3). HR_Cabrera (7), off Drake; García (2), off Anderson; B.Lowe (13), off Hudson. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (25), García 2 (10), N.Lowe (8), B.Lowe (31). SB_B.Lowe (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Eaton, Cabrera); Tampa Bay 8 (Margot 4, Perez 2, Wendle). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 11.

Runners moved up_García, Soto, Kiermaier. GIDP_Turner.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, N.Lowe).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Voth 5 4 1 1 3 6 88 7.17
Suero, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.86
Finnegan, H, 3 1 2 0 0 1 1 22 3.54
Harris, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.05
Hudson, W, 2-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 18 7.13
McGowin, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 3 17 0.00
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.86
Thompson 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 12 4.30
Fleming, H, 1 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 54 3.47
Drake, BS, 2-4 1 1 2 2 1 1 23 5.68
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.82
Sherriff 2 1 0 0 0 0 21 0.00
Anderson, L, 1-1 1 1 2 1 0 3 12 0.69

Inherited runners-scored_Fleming 2-0. IBB_off Voth (N.Lowe), off Voth (N.Lowe). HBP_Voth (Arozarena).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:31.

