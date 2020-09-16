Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|2
|10
|
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Harrison rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Taylor rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Hernandez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Noll ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.342
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|García 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.284
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|7
|2
|4
|16
|
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|Arozarena lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|a-Tsutsugo ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Phillips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|N.Lowe 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.267
|Margot rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.276
|Wendle 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|c-Brosseau ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Smith c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Washington
|000
|002
|000
|2_4
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|001
|0_2
|7
|0
a-struck out for Arozarena in the 7th. b-singled for Hernandez in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Perez in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 5, Tampa Bay 11. 2B_N.Lowe (2), B.Lowe (8). 3B_Kiermaier (3). HR_Cabrera (7), off Drake; García (2), off Anderson; B.Lowe (13), off Hudson. RBIs_Cabrera 2 (25), García 2 (10), N.Lowe (8), B.Lowe (31). SB_B.Lowe (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Eaton, Cabrera); Tampa Bay 8 (Margot 4, Perez 2, Wendle). RISP_Washington 1 for 4; Tampa Bay 0 for 11.
Runners moved up_García, Soto, Kiermaier. GIDP_Turner.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Wendle, B.Lowe, N.Lowe).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|3
|6
|88
|7.17
|Suero, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.86
|Finnegan, H, 3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|3.54
|Harris, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.05
|Hudson, W, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|7.13
|McGowin, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|0.00
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.86
|Thompson
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.30
|Fleming, H, 1
|3
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|3.47
|Drake, BS, 2-4
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|23
|5.68
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.82
|Sherriff
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Anderson, L, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|12
|0.69
Inherited runners-scored_Fleming 2-0. IBB_off Voth (N.Lowe), off Voth (N.Lowe). HBP_Voth (Arozarena).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:31.
