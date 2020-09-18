Listen Live Sports

Washington 5, Miami 0

September 18, 2020 7:44 pm
 
Washington Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 5 10 5 Totals 23 0 2 0
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0
Soto lf 3 0 1 0 Marte cf 3 0 0 0
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 0
Thames dh 3 0 1 0 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0
Gomes c 4 2 2 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0
L.García 2b 3 2 2 1 Cooper dh 2 0 1 0
Kieboom 3b 2 1 1 1 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0
Stevenson rf 3 0 1 2 Chisholm 2b 2 0 0 0
Robles cf 3 0 1 1 Alfaro c 2 0 0 0
Washington 020 300 0 5
Miami 000 000 0 0

E_Kieboom (3). DP_Washington 0, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 6, Miami 5. 2B_L.García (5), Cabrera (6). SB_Marte 2 (4), Robles (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde W,2-3 6 1 0 0 2 6
Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1
Miami
S.Sánchez L,3-2 4 8 5 5 2 2
Smith 2 0 0 0 0 2
Stanek 1 2 0 0 1 0

HBP_Fedde (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, David Arrieta; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

T_2:15.

