Washington 5, Miami 0

Washington Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 5 10 5 Totals 23 0 2 0 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 3 0 0 0 Soto lf 3 0 1 0 Marte cf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 2 0 1 0 Thames dh 3 0 1 0 Joyce rf 3 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 2 2 0 Anderson 3b 3 0 0 0 L.García 2b 3 2 2 1 Cooper dh 2 0 1 0 Kieboom 3b 2 1 1 1 Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Stevenson rf 3 0 1 2 Chisholm 2b 2 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 1 Alfaro c 2 0 0 0

Washington 020 300 0 — 5 Miami 000 000 0 — 0

E_Kieboom (3). DP_Washington 0, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 6, Miami 5. 2B_L.García (5), Cabrera (6). SB_Marte 2 (4), Robles (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Fedde W,2-3 6 1 0 0 2 6 Harris 1 1 0 0 0 1

Miami S.Sánchez L,3-2 4 8 5 5 2 2 Smith 2 0 0 0 0 2 Stanek 1 2 0 0 1 0

HBP_Fedde (Aguilar).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, David Arrieta; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Stu Scheuwater.

Advertisement

T_2:15.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.