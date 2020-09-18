Washington 5, Miami 0

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|10
|5
|
|Totals
|23
|0
|2
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Thames dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Joyce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Anderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.García 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Cooper dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Chisholm 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alfaro c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Washington
|020
|300
|0
|—
|5
|Miami
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
E_Kieboom (3). DP_Washington 0, Miami 1. LOB_Washington 6, Miami 5. 2B_L.García (5), Cabrera (6). SB_Marte 2 (4), Robles (4).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde W,2-3
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Harris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|S.Sánchez L,3-2
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Smith
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stanek
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Fedde (Aguilar).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, David Arrieta; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:15.
