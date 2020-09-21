Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|6
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|3
|
|Haseley lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stevenson rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|B.Harper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Soto lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bruce rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison pr-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moniak lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Washington
|200
|001
|20x
|—
|5
E_Knapp (1), Wheeler (1), Moniak (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 8. 2B_Kingery (4), Stevenson (2). SB_Turner (10).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler L,4-1
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|2
|3
|7
|Parker
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Rosso
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez W,3-5
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Suero H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Finnegan H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Harris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Suero (Bohm), Wheeler (Kieboom).
Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.
T_3:48.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.