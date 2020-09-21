Listen Live Sports

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

September 21, 2020 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 6 0 Totals 31 5 7 3
Haseley lf-cf 4 0 1 0 Stevenson rf 5 1 1 0
B.Harper dh 4 0 0 0 Turner ss 4 1 1 0
Bohm 1b 2 0 1 0 Soto lf 2 1 0 0
Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 Cabrera 1b 3 2 2 1
Segura 3b 3 0 0 0 Holt dh 4 0 2 1
Bruce rf 4 0 1 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0
Knapp c 2 0 0 0 García 2b 4 0 0 1
Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0 Kieboom 3b 2 0 0 0
Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 Harrison pr-3b 1 0 0 0
Moniak lf 2 1 1 0 Robles cf 3 0 1 0
Philadelphia 000 010 000 1
Washington 200 001 20x 5

E_Knapp (1), Wheeler (1), Moniak (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Washington 8. 2B_Kingery (4), Stevenson (2). SB_Turner (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler L,4-1 5 2-3 5 3 2 3 7
Parker 2-3 2 2 1 2 1
Rosso 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Washington
Sánchez W,3-5 5 4 1 1 4 6
Suero H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Finnegan H,4 1 1 0 0 1 1
Harris 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hudson 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_Suero (Bohm), Wheeler (Kieboom).

Umpires_Home, Junior Valentine; First, Stu Scheuwater; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Joe West.

T_3:48.

