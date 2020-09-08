Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|2
|
|Totals
|28
|5
|7
|5
|
|Meadows dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Soto dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tsutsugo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Margot rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Holt lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Lowe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|003
|000
|—
|3
|Washington
|112
|001
|00x
|—
|5
E_Kieboom (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Washington 10. 2B_Tsutsugo (4), Holt (4), Kieboom (1), Turner (11), Eaton (10). SB_Turner (6), Robles (3), Kiermaier (6), Margot (9). SF_Cabrera (4). S_Eaton 2 (4).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yarbrough L,0-3
|2
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Slegers
|3
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Thompson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Curtiss
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sánchez W,2-4
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Suero H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Doolittle H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rainey H,9
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hudson S,9-12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Sánchez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Robles,Suzuki), Sánchez (Arozarena), Slegers 2 (Kieboom,Robles). WP_Suero.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:20.
