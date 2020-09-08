Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Tampa Bay Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 3 6 2 Totals 28 5 7 5 Meadows dh 5 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 0 0 B.Lowe 2b 4 1 1 0 Eaton rf 2 0 1 0 Arozarena lf 3 1 0 0 Turner ss 4 1 1 1 Choi 1b 4 1 1 1 Soto dh 2 1 1 1 Tsutsugo 3b 4 0 1 1 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 Margot rf 3 0 1 0 Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 1 Kiermaier cf 4 0 1 0 Harrison 2b 4 0 1 1 Adames ss 2 0 1 0 Holt lf 4 1 2 0 Perez c 3 0 0 0 Taylor lf 0 0 0 0 N.Lowe ph 1 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 1 1 1

Tampa Bay 000 003 000 — 3 Washington 112 001 00x — 5

E_Kieboom (2). LOB_Tampa Bay 7, Washington 10. 2B_Tsutsugo (4), Holt (4), Kieboom (1), Turner (11), Eaton (10). SB_Turner (6), Robles (3), Kiermaier (6), Margot (9). SF_Cabrera (4). S_Eaton 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Yarbrough L,0-3 2 2-3 6 4 4 1 1 Slegers 3 1-3 0 1 1 3 0 Thompson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Curtiss 1 1 0 0 0 2

Washington Sánchez W,2-4 5 4 3 3 2 6 Suero H,2 1 1 0 0 1 1 Doolittle H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rainey H,9 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hudson S,9-12 1 1 0 0 0 1

Sánchez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Yarbrough 2 (Robles,Suzuki), Sánchez (Arozarena), Slegers 2 (Kieboom,Robles). WP_Suero.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Sean Barber; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:20.

