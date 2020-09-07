Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 33 6 10 6 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 B.Lowe rf 3 0 1 0 Turner ss 4 1 1 1 Arozarena rf 2 1 1 1 Holt dh 4 1 2 0 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 0 Suzuki c 4 1 3 1 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 3 1 1 1 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 1 1 0 Tsutsugo 3b 4 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 1 Kiermaier cf 3 0 2 0 Taylor lf 4 0 1 2 Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 1 0 N.Lowe dh 3 0 1 0 Smith c 3 0 1 0

Tampa Bay 000 000 010 — 1 Washington 012 003 00x — 6

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Washington 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Washington 5. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Smith (2), N.Lowe (1), Robles (5), Suzuki (7), Holt (3), Taylor (4). HR_Arozarena (4). SB_Wendle (4), Thames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Morton L,1-2 5 4 3 3 1 3 Richards 3 6 3 3 1 2

Washington Scherzer W,4-2 7 6 0 0 1 8 Rainey 1 1 1 1 0 1 Harris 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Hudson S,8-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:41.

