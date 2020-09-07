Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

September 7, 2020 8:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 33 6 10 6
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0
B.Lowe rf 3 0 1 0 Turner ss 4 1 1 1
Arozarena rf 2 1 1 1 Holt dh 4 1 2 0
Wendle 2b 4 0 2 0 Suzuki c 4 1 3 1
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 Harrison 2b 3 1 1 1
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 Thames 1b 4 1 1 0
Tsutsugo 3b 4 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 1
Kiermaier cf 3 0 2 0 Taylor lf 4 0 1 2
Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 Robles cf 3 1 1 0
N.Lowe dh 3 0 1 0
Smith c 3 0 1 0
Tampa Bay 000 000 010 1
Washington 012 003 00x 6

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Washington 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Washington 5. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Smith (2), N.Lowe (1), Robles (5), Suzuki (7), Holt (3), Taylor (4). HR_Arozarena (4). SB_Wendle (4), Thames (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Morton L,1-2 5 4 3 3 1 3
Richards 3 6 3 3 1 2
Washington
Scherzer W,4-2 7 6 0 0 1 8
Rainey 1 1 1 1 0 1
Harris 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Hudson S,8-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:41.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardsmen participate in inaugural flood response training