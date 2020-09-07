Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Arozarena rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Holt dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Phillips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Washington
|012
|003
|00x
|—
|6
DP_Tampa Bay 1, Washington 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Washington 5. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Smith (2), N.Lowe (1), Robles (5), Suzuki (7), Holt (3), Taylor (4). HR_Arozarena (4). SB_Wendle (4), Thames (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morton L,1-2
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Richards
|3
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer W,4-2
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Rainey
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Harris
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Hudson S,8-11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:41.
