Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

September 7, 2020 8:59 pm
 
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 3 11
Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .212
B.Lowe rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Arozarena rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .471
Wendle 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .292
Tsutsugo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Kiermaier cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .238
Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
N.Lowe dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .083
Smith c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .273
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 6 10 6 2 5
Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Turner ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .362
Holt dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .385
Suzuki c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .293
Harrison 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .300
Thames 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .212
Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .197
Taylor lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .194
Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .258
Tampa Bay 000 000 010_1 8 0
Washington 012 003 00x_6 10 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Washington 5. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Smith (2), N.Lowe (1), Robles (5), Suzuki (7), Holt (3), Taylor (4). HR_Arozarena (4), off Rainey. RBIs_Arozarena (5), Kieboom (7), Turner (24), Suzuki (10), Harrison (8), Taylor 2 (12). SB_Wendle (4), Thames (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Adames 2, Meadows 2, Arozarena); Washington 3 (Harrison, Eaton). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; Washington 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Eaton. GIDP_Harrison.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton L,1-2 5 4 3 3 1 3 57 4.94
Richards 3 6 3 3 1 2 50 5.34
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer W,4-2 7 6 0 0 1 8 104 3.40
Rainey 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.45
Harris 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 31 2.61
Hudson S,8-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.14

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:41.

The Associated Press

