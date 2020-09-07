Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 3 11 Meadows lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .212 B.Lowe rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Arozarena rf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .471 Wendle 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256 Choi 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .223 Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .292 Tsutsugo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Kiermaier cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .238 Phillips cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 N.Lowe dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .083 Smith c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .273

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 6 10 6 2 5 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Turner ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .362 Holt dh 4 1 2 0 0 0 .385 Suzuki c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .293 Harrison 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .300 Thames 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .212 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .197 Taylor lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .194 Robles cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .258

Tampa Bay 000 000 010_1 8 0 Washington 012 003 00x_6 10 0

LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Washington 5. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Smith (2), N.Lowe (1), Robles (5), Suzuki (7), Holt (3), Taylor (4). HR_Arozarena (4), off Rainey. RBIs_Arozarena (5), Kieboom (7), Turner (24), Suzuki (10), Harrison (8), Taylor 2 (12). SB_Wendle (4), Thames (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Adames 2, Meadows 2, Arozarena); Washington 3 (Harrison, Eaton). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; Washington 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Eaton. GIDP_Harrison.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Choi).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton L,1-2 5 4 3 3 1 3 57 4.94 Richards 3 6 3 3 1 2 50 5.34

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Scherzer W,4-2 7 6 0 0 1 8 104 3.40 Rainey 1 1 1 1 0 1 12 2.45 Harris 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 31 2.61 Hudson S,8-11 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 6.14

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:41.

