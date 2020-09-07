Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|3
|11
|
|Meadows lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|B.Lowe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Arozarena rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.471
|Wendle 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Tsutsugo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Phillips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|N.Lowe dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|Smith c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|2
|5
|
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Turner ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.362
|Holt dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|Suzuki c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Harrison 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.197
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.194
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010_1
|8
|0
|Washington
|012
|003
|00x_6
|10
|0
LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Washington 5. 2B_Kiermaier (4), Smith (2), N.Lowe (1), Robles (5), Suzuki (7), Holt (3), Taylor (4). HR_Arozarena (4), off Rainey. RBIs_Arozarena (5), Kieboom (7), Turner (24), Suzuki (10), Harrison (8), Taylor 2 (12). SB_Wendle (4), Thames (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 6 (Adames 2, Meadows 2, Arozarena); Washington 3 (Harrison, Eaton). RISP_Tampa Bay 0 for 8; Washington 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Eaton. GIDP_Harrison.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Adames, Wendle, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton L,1-2
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|57
|4.94
|Richards
|3
|
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|50
|5.34
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer W,4-2
|7
|
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|104
|3.40
|Rainey
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|2.45
|Harris
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|31
|2.61
|Hudson S,8-11
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6.14
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Alan Porter.
T_2:41.
