Washington 79, Chicago 69

CHICAGO (69)

Copper 2-7 2-2 6, Williams 2-10 0-0 5, Dolson 3-6 1-1 7, Quigley 4-14 2-2 12, Vandersloot 6-9 1-2 16, Hebard 2-3 0-0 4, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Mavunga 1-3 0-0 2, Parker 8-9 0-0 17, Colson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 6-7 69.

WASHINGTON (79)

Leslie 2-7 0-0 4, Meesseman 5-10 3-4 15, Hines-Allen 9-15 0-0 19, Atkins 5-9 0-0 13, Mitchell 6-10 4-4 20, Hawkins 1-6 0-0 2, Coates 0-2 0-0 0, Gemelos 2-4 0-0 4, Sutton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-64 7-8 79.

Chicago 21 19 14 15 — 69 Washington 32 13 16 18 — 79

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-26 (Vandersloot 3-3, Quigley 2-10, Parker 1-2, Williams 1-6, Copper 0-2, Dolson 0-2), Washington 10-29 (Mitchell 4-7, Atkins 3-6, Meesseman 2-5, Hines-Allen 1-4, Gemelos 0-2, Leslie 0-2, Hawkins 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 29 (Copper 10), Washington 31 (Hines-Allen 10). Assists_Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 11), Washington 26 (Mitchell 12). Total Fouls_Chicago 14, Washington 12.

