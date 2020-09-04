Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 79, Chicago 69

September 4, 2020 9:05 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (69)

Copper 2-7 2-2 6, Williams 2-10 0-0 5, Dolson 3-6 1-1 7, Quigley 4-14 2-2 12, Vandersloot 6-9 1-2 16, Hebard 2-3 0-0 4, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0, Mavunga 1-3 0-0 2, Parker 8-9 0-0 17, Colson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-63 6-7 69.

WASHINGTON (79)

Leslie 2-7 0-0 4, Meesseman 5-10 3-4 15, Hines-Allen 9-15 0-0 19, Atkins 5-9 0-0 13, Mitchell 6-10 4-4 20, Hawkins 1-6 0-0 2, Coates 0-2 0-0 0, Gemelos 2-4 0-0 4, Sutton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-64 7-8 79.

Chicago 21 19 14 15 69
Washington 32 13 16 18 79

3-Point Goals_Chicago 7-26 (Vandersloot 3-3, Quigley 2-10, Parker 1-2, Williams 1-6, Copper 0-2, Dolson 0-2), Washington 10-29 (Mitchell 4-7, Atkins 3-6, Meesseman 2-5, Hines-Allen 1-4, Gemelos 0-2, Leslie 0-2, Hawkins 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 29 (Copper 10), Washington 31 (Hines-Allen 10). Assists_Chicago 18 (Vandersloot 11), Washington 26 (Mitchell 12). Total Fouls_Chicago 14, Washington 12.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program