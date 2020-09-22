Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|6
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stevenson lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bohm 1b-3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|B.Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Realmuto dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Thames 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hernandez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gosselin 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quinn cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|020
|121
|01
|—
|7
|Washington
|004
|200
|02
|—
|8
E_Holt (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 2. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Washington 6. 2B_Gregorius 2 (10), Turner (15), Taylor (6), Hernandez (2). 3B_Stevenson (1). HR_Kingery (3), Soto (12), Hernandez (1). SB_Turner (12), Quinn (12), Soto (5). S_Quinn (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hale
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Romero BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Hunter
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Neris
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Workman L,1-4 BS,5-8
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Suero H,6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Finnegan BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson W,3-2
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Suero pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Hunter (Thames), Suero (Quinn).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, David Arrieta.
T_3:25.
