Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

September 22, 2020 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 7 11 6 Totals 31 8 9 8
McCutchen lf 4 1 1 0 Stevenson lf 4 1 2 2
Bohm 1b-3b 3 1 2 0 Turner ss 3 1 2 0
B.Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Soto rf 3 1 1 3
Realmuto dh 5 0 2 1 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0
Gregorius ss 5 1 2 2 Holt 3b 4 0 0 0
Segura 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 García 2b 4 1 0 0
Knapp c 4 1 1 1 Thames 1b 2 1 0 0
Kingery 2b 3 1 1 1 Hernandez dh 4 2 2 3
Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0
Gosselin 1b 0 1 0 0
Quinn cf 2 1 1 1
Philadelphia 020 121 01 7
Washington 004 200 02 8

E_Holt (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 2. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Washington 6. 2B_Gregorius 2 (10), Turner (15), Taylor (6), Hernandez (2). 3B_Stevenson (1). HR_Kingery (3), Soto (12), Hernandez (1). SB_Turner (12), Quinn (12), Soto (5). S_Quinn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Hale 1 1 0 0 0 1
Morgan 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Phelps 0 3 3 3 0 0
Romero BS,0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Hunter 2 1 0 0 1 3
Neris 2 0 0 0 1 2
Workman L,1-4 BS,5-8 1-3 1 2 1 0 1
Washington
Espino 4 7 3 3 0 4
McGowin 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Suero H,6 1 1 1 1 3 3
Finnegan BS,0-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Hudson W,3-2 1 0 1 0 2 1

Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Suero pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hunter (Thames), Suero (Quinn).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, David Arrieta.

T_3:25.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit