Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Philadelphia Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 7 11 6 Totals 31 8 9 8 McCutchen lf 4 1 1 0 Stevenson lf 4 1 2 2 Bohm 1b-3b 3 1 2 0 Turner ss 3 1 2 0 B.Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Soto rf 3 1 1 3 Realmuto dh 5 0 2 1 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 Gregorius ss 5 1 2 2 Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 Segura 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 García 2b 4 1 0 0 Knapp c 4 1 1 1 Thames 1b 2 1 0 0 Kingery 2b 3 1 1 1 Hernandez dh 4 2 2 3 Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 Gosselin 1b 0 1 0 0 Quinn cf 2 1 1 1

Philadelphia 020 121 01 — 7 Washington 004 200 02 — 8

E_Holt (1). DP_Philadelphia 0, Washington 2. LOB_Philadelphia 11, Washington 6. 2B_Gregorius 2 (10), Turner (15), Taylor (6), Hernandez (2). 3B_Stevenson (1). HR_Kingery (3), Soto (12), Hernandez (1). SB_Turner (12), Quinn (12), Soto (5). S_Quinn (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Hale 1 1 0 0 0 1 Morgan 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Phelps 0 3 3 3 0 0 Romero BS,0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Hunter 2 1 0 0 1 3 Neris 2 0 0 0 1 2 Workman L,1-4 BS,5-8 1-3 1 2 1 0 1

Washington Espino 4 7 3 3 0 4 McGowin 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 Suero H,6 1 1 1 1 3 3 Finnegan BS,0-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Hudson W,3-2 1 0 1 0 2 1

Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd, Suero pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Hunter (Thames), Suero (Quinn).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, David Arrieta.

T_3:25.

