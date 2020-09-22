Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

September 22, 2020 5:29 pm
 
1 min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 7 11 6 6 9
McCutchen lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .241
Bohm 1b-3b 3 1 2 0 2 1 .333
B.Harper rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .247
Realmuto dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .272
Gregorius ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .286
Segura 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269
Knapp c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .306
Kingery 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .153
a-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Gosselin 1b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .261
Quinn cf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .223
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 8 9 8 3 8
Stevenson lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .320
Turner ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .339
Soto rf 3 1 1 3 1 2 .345
Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
García 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .297
Thames 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .205
Hernandez dh 4 2 2 3 0 0 .250
Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .210
Philadelphia 020 121 01_7 11 0
Washington 004 200 02_8 9 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Kingery in the 7th.

Advertisement

E_Holt (1). LOB_Philadelphia 11, Washington 6. 2B_Gregorius 2 (10), Turner (15), Taylor (6), Hernandez (2). 3B_Stevenson (1). HR_Kingery (3), off Espino; Soto (12), off Romero; Hernandez (1), off Workman. RBIs_Knapp (12), Quinn (7), Kingery (6), Gregorius 2 (37), Realmuto (31), Stevenson 2 (7), Soto 3 (35), Hernandez 3 (3). SB_Turner (12), Quinn (12), Soto (5). S_Quinn.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Knapp, Gregorius 2); Washington 4 (Suzuki 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 14; Washington 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kingery. GIDP_Knapp, Gregorius.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

DP_Washington 2 (García, Turner, Thames; García, Turner, Thames).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hale 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.09
Morgan 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.26
Phelps 0 3 3 3 0 0 8 12.91
Romero, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 25 7.84
Hunter 2 1 0 0 1 3 35 3.91
Neris 2 0 0 0 1 2 26 4.12
Workman, L, 1-4, BS, 5-8 1-3 1 2 1 0 1 10 6.92
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino 4 7 3 3 0 4 66 6.75
McGowin 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 20 2.25
Suero, H, 6 1 1 1 1 3 3 31 3.91
Finnegan, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 22 3.04
Hudson, W, 3-2 1 0 1 0 2 1 25 6.41

Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 2-2, Hunter 1-1, Suero 2-2, Finnegan 3-1. HBP_Hunter (Thames), Suero (Quinn). PB_Knapp (4).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, David Arrieta.

T_3:25.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit