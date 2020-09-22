Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|6
|6
|9
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Bohm 1b-3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.333
|B.Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.247
|Realmuto dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Gregorius ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Segura 3b-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Knapp c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.306
|Kingery 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.153
|a-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Gosselin 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Quinn cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.223
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|8
|3
|8
|
|Stevenson lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.320
|Turner ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.339
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.345
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Holt 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|García 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Thames 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Hernandez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Philadelphia
|020
|121
|01_7
|11
|0
|Washington
|004
|200
|02_8
|9
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Kingery in the 7th.
E_Holt (1). LOB_Philadelphia 11, Washington 6. 2B_Gregorius 2 (10), Turner (15), Taylor (6), Hernandez (2). 3B_Stevenson (1). HR_Kingery (3), off Espino; Soto (12), off Romero; Hernandez (1), off Workman. RBIs_Knapp (12), Quinn (7), Kingery (6), Gregorius 2 (37), Realmuto (31), Stevenson 2 (7), Soto 3 (35), Hernandez 3 (3). SB_Turner (12), Quinn (12), Soto (5). S_Quinn.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Knapp, Gregorius 2); Washington 4 (Suzuki 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 14; Washington 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Kingery. GIDP_Knapp, Gregorius.
DP_Washington 2 (García, Turner, Thames; García, Turner, Thames).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hale
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.09
|Morgan
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.26
|Phelps
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|12.91
|Romero, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|25
|7.84
|Hunter
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|35
|3.91
|Neris
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.12
|Workman, L, 1-4, BS, 5-8
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|10
|6.92
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|4
|
|7
|3
|3
|0
|4
|66
|6.75
|McGowin
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|20
|2.25
|Suero, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|31
|3.91
|Finnegan, BS, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|3.04
|Hudson, W, 3-2
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|25
|6.41
Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd
Inherited runners-scored_Romero 2-2, Hunter 1-1, Suero 2-2, Finnegan 3-1. HBP_Hunter (Thames), Suero (Quinn). PB_Knapp (4).
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, David Arrieta.
T_3:25.
