Washington 8, Philadelphia 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 11 6 6 9 McCutchen lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .241 Bohm 1b-3b 3 1 2 0 2 1 .333 B.Harper rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .247 Realmuto dh 5 0 2 1 0 2 .272 Gregorius ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .286 Segura 3b-2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .269 Knapp c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .306 Kingery 2b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .153 a-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Gosselin 1b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .261 Quinn cf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .223

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 8 9 8 3 8 Stevenson lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .320 Turner ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .339 Soto rf 3 1 1 3 1 2 .345 Suzuki c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Holt 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 García 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .297 Thames 1b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .205 Hernandez dh 4 2 2 3 0 0 .250 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .210

Philadelphia 020 121 01_7 11 0 Washington 004 200 02_8 9 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Kingery in the 7th.

Advertisement

E_Holt (1). LOB_Philadelphia 11, Washington 6. 2B_Gregorius 2 (10), Turner (15), Taylor (6), Hernandez (2). 3B_Stevenson (1). HR_Kingery (3), off Espino; Soto (12), off Romero; Hernandez (1), off Workman. RBIs_Knapp (12), Quinn (7), Kingery (6), Gregorius 2 (37), Realmuto (31), Stevenson 2 (7), Soto 3 (35), Hernandez 3 (3). SB_Turner (12), Quinn (12), Soto (5). S_Quinn.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Knapp, Gregorius 2); Washington 4 (Suzuki 2, García). RISP_Philadelphia 4 for 14; Washington 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Kingery. GIDP_Knapp, Gregorius.

DP_Washington 2 (García, Turner, Thames; García, Turner, Thames).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hale 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.09 Morgan 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 16 4.26 Phelps 0 3 3 3 0 0 8 12.91 Romero, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 25 7.84 Hunter 2 1 0 0 1 3 35 3.91 Neris 2 0 0 0 1 2 26 4.12 Workman, L, 1-4, BS, 5-8 1-3 1 2 1 0 1 10 6.92

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino 4 7 3 3 0 4 66 6.75 McGowin 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 20 2.25 Suero, H, 6 1 1 1 1 3 3 31 3.91 Finnegan, BS, 0-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 22 3.04 Hudson, W, 3-2 1 0 1 0 2 1 25 6.41

Phelps pitched to 3 batters in the 3rd

Inherited runners-scored_Romero 2-2, Hunter 1-1, Suero 2-2, Finnegan 3-1. HBP_Hunter (Thames), Suero (Quinn). PB_Knapp (4).

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, David Arrieta.

T_3:25.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.