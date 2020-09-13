Listen Live Sports

Washington 85, Atlanta 78

September 13, 2020 6:59 pm
 
WASHINGTON (85)

Leslie 3-8 4-4 11, Meesseman 7-13 0-0 14, Hines-Allen 5-9 6-6 16, Atkins 8-19 6-6 26, Mitchell 2-9 2-2 7, Hawkins 3-5 0-0 7, Coates 1-2 0-0 2, Gemelos 0-1 0-0 0, Sutton 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-67 18-18 85.

ATLANTA (78)

Laney 11-16 4-5 27, Stricklen 3-8 0-0 8, E.Williams 3-9 1-2 7, C.Williams 2-9 0-1 4, Carter 12-22 2-2 26, Billings 2-5 2-3 6, Dietrick 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-71 9-13 78.

Washington 27 17 20 21 85
Atlanta 22 21 16 19 78

3-Point Goals_Washington 7-25 (Atkins 4-10, Hawkins 1-2, Leslie 1-4, Mitchell 1-7), Atlanta 3-12 (Stricklen 2-7, Laney 1-2, Carter 0-2). Fouled Out_Washington None, Atlanta 1 (Carter). Rebounds_Washington 27 (Hines-Allen 10), Atlanta 40 (C.Williams 11). Assists_Washington 21 (Meesseman, Mitchell 7), Atlanta 8 (Dietrick 4). Total Fouls_Washington 13, Atlanta 16.

