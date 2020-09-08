Listen Live Sports

Washington 89, Minnesota 86

September 8, 2020 10:14 pm
 
MINNESOTA (86)

Carleton 2-3 0-0 4, Collier 9-16 2-2 21, Dantas 6-11 0-2 14, Dangerfield 10-16 0-0 20, Sims 6-11 4-4 17, Herbert Harrigan 0-3 0-0 0, McCall 0-1 3-3 3, Banham 3-4 0-0 7, Sh.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-66 9-11 86.

WASHINGTON (89)

Gemelos 1-1 0-0 2, Meesseman 8-10 0-0 18, Hines-Allen 11-17 2-2 26, Atkins 5-13 6-7 18, Mitchell 2-9 0-0 6, Hawkins 4-7 6-6 14, Leslie 2-3 0-0 5, Sutton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-61 14-15 89.

Minnesota 20 21 29 16 86
Washington 24 24 19 22 89

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-18 (Dantas 2-4, Sims 1-2, Collier 1-4, Herbert Harrigan 0-2, Dangerfield 0-4), Washington 9-26 (Hines-Allen 2-4, Meesseman 2-4, Atkins 2-5, Mitchell 2-7, Leslie 1-2, Hawkins 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 28 (Collier 11), Washington 23 (Hines-Allen 9). Assists_Minnesota 17 (Dangerfield 7), Washington 22 (Mitchell 10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 14, Washington 13.

