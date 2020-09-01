Listen Live Sports

Washington acquires OT David Sharpe from Raiders

September 1, 2020 9:42 pm
 
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Football Team on Tuesday acquired offensive tackle David Sharpe in a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Washington traded a 2021 sixth-round pick to Las Vegas for Sharpe and a 2021 seventh-rounder. The 24-year-old gives the team more competition at left tackle to go along with 2018 draft pick Geron Christian, free agent signing Cornelius Lucas and rookie Saahdiq Charles, who has missed practice time with a calf injury.

New coach Ron Rivera has been trying to find his best option to protect quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ blind side after trading longtime starting left tackle Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers. Williams did not play last season amid a dispute with Washington’s previous regime led by president Bruce Allen.

Sharpe has played 24 games with the Raiders and Houston Texans since making his NFL debut in 2017. He started two games at left tackle his rookie year, then two games at right tackle last season.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Sharpe was a fourth-round pick out of Florida in 2017.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

