Washington guard Brandon Scherff heads to IR with hurt knee

September 22, 2020 11:06 am
 
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Football Team right guard Brandon Scherff went on injured reserve Tuesday after hurting his right knee and receiver Cam Sims was brought up from the practice squad.

Scherff, Washington’s top offensive lineman, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who is playing under a franchise tag this season.

He got injured Sunday and missed the second half of a 30-15 loss at the Arizona Cardinals.

While blocking on a play late in the first half, Washington right tackle Morgan Moses inadvertently pushed Arizona defensive end Angelo Blackson onto Scherff’s right leg.

Scherff was replaced by Wes Schweitzer.

Coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Scherff would “miss a couple of weeks or something like that.”

Sims is a third-year receiver who has two career NFL catches. He mostly has been used on special teams.

Washington is 1-1 heading into Sunday’s game at the Cleveland Browns, who also are 1-1.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

