Washington to visit Miami Sunday

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (19-31, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (27-24, second in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 4:40 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will face off on Sunday.

The Marlins are 19-15 against NL East teams. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Brian Anderson with a mark of .366.

The Nationals are 10-20 against NL East Division teams. The Washington offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Juan Soto leads the team with an average of .338.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte leads the Marlins with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .443.

Soto leads the Nationals with 11 home runs and has 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: Marlins: Pat Venditte: (right oblique), Stephen Tarpley: (right oblique), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Mike Morin: (elbow), Brian Moran: (knee), Brandon Leibrandt: (left elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (right lat), Magneuris Sierra: (right hamstring), Harold Ramirez: (left hamstring), Logan Forsythe: (oblique), Isan Diaz: (groin), Jon Berti: (finger), Francisco Cervelli: (concussion).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Tanner Rainey: (forearm), Javy Guerra: (hamstring), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Sean Doolittle: (oblique), Dakota Bacus: (right flexor), Adam Eaton: (finger), Howie Kendrick: (left hamstring), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

