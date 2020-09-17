Listen Live Sports

Washington’s Onwuzurike opts out, declares for NFL draft

September 17, 2020 3:18 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike said Thursday that he is opting out of the upcoming college football season and is declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

Onwuzurike was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season when he had 45 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. He was an AP preseason second-team All-American selection this season.

At 6-3, 288 pounds, Onwuzurike is rated as one of the top interior defensive line prospects for the 2021 draft.

“I’m proud of all that Levi accomplished on and off the field during his time at Washington,” coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “He was an outstanding player and an excellent teammate. Everyone in the program wishes him all the best.”

Onwuzurike is the second Washington defensive standout to opt out for the upcoming season, joining Joe Tryon.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

