Washington’s Suzuki puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Phillies

September 3, 2020 3:05 am
 
Washington Nationals (12-22, fifth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-15, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Washington: Anibal Sanchez (1-4, 6.90 ERA) Philadelphia: Zach Eflin (2-1, 4.10 ERA)

LINE: Phillies 1; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington’s Suzuki puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Phillies.

The Phillies are 14-7 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .341 is third in the National League. Rhys Hoskins leads the lineup with an OBP of .433.

The Nationals are 6-12 against division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .358.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 15 extra base hits and is batting .269.

Juan Soto leads the Nationals with 25 RBIs and is batting .344.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarez: (undisclosed), Scott Kingery: (back).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Seth Romero: (right hand), Sam Freeman: (elbow), Roenis Elias: (elbow), Starlin Castro: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

