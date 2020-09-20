Listen Live Sports

Watt scores 2 goals, Red Stars defeat Sky Blue 4-1 in NWSL

September 20, 2020 3:48 pm
 
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Kealia Watt scored two goals and added an assist and the Chicago Red Stars downed Sky Blue 4-1 in a fall series match Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Sky Blue took the early lead on Ifeoma Onumonu’s goal in the sixth minute. But the Red Stars went on to score four unanswered goals.

Watt got her first goal some four minutes after Onumonu’s to tie the match, before Zoey Goralski and Vanessa DiBernardo scored to give Chicago a 3-1 lead at halftime.

Watt got past sliding Sky Blue goalkeeper DiDi Haracic, who came in as a second-half substitute, for a second goal in the 57th minute. Haracic replaced Kailen Sheridan in goal.

Watt’s goals were her first with Chicago after coming to the team via a trade with Houston in the offseason.

Chicago was coming off a 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit in its fall series opener, while New Jersey beat the Spirit 2-1 in its opener.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

