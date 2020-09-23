Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Webb expected to start for San Francisco against Colorado

September 23, 2020 2:24 am
 
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (24-30, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (27-27, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: Ryan Castellani (1-3, 5.59 ERA) San Francisco: Logan Webb (2-4, 5.73 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Colorado will square off on Wednesday.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

The Giants are 16-18 against NL West teams. San Francisco ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .266 batting average, Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .339.

The Rockies are 15-19 in division games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a mark of .302.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Dickerson leads the Giants with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 26 extra base hits and is batting .295.

INJURIES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Chadwick Tromp: (shoulder), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit