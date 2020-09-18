Listen Live Sports

Webb scheduled to start for San Francisco against Oakland

September 18, 2020 2:24 am
 
San Francisco Giants (25-24, third in the NL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (31-19, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: San Francisco: Logan Webb (2-3, 4.96 ERA) Oakland: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.92 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland and San Francisco will play on Friday.

The Athletics are 18-7 in home games. Oakland has hit 62 home runs as a team this season. Matt Olson leads the club with 13, averaging one every 13.8 at-bats.

The Giants are 9-15 on the road. San Francisco’s team on-base percentage of .333 is seventh in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the lineup with an OBP of .396.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 13 home runs and is batting .190.

Wilmer Flores is second on the Giants with 21 extra base hits and is batting .288.

INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Stephen Piscotty: (knee), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).

Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Kevin Gausman: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

