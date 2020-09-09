Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned C Deivy Grullon to alternate training site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Jefry Rodriguez on the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Christian Stewart to alternate training site. Recalled OF Daz Cameron from alternate training site. Transferred OF JaCoby Jones and RHP Ivan Nova from 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber to alternate training site. Activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Chase De Jong to alternate training site. Activated RHP Josh James from IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to alternate training site.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Optioned OF Estevan Florial to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Brady Lail to alternate training site.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Shin-Soo Choo on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 8.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Billy McKinney from alternate training site. Placed 1B Rowdy Tellez on 10-day IL. Released RHP Jake Petricka.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Joel Payamps and OF Josh VanMeter from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to alternate training site. Placed 2B Ketel Marte on 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned INF Johan Camargo to alternate training site. Activated INF Ozzie Albies from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated OF David Dahl from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from alternate training site. Optioned RHPs Antonio Santos and Jose Mujica to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF Isan Diaz to alternate training site. Released RHP Justin Shafer.

NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Drew Smith from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed 1B Justin Smoak to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Howie Kendrick on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 6.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Michael Dogbe to practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jordan Devey to practice squad. Released RB Antonio Williams.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DB Natrell Jamerson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire and T Eric Smith to practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Kerrith Whyte to practice squad. Released WR Victor Bolden.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Robert Foster and LB De’Jon Harris to practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OLB Terrel Lewis on the non-football injury list. Signed RB Raymond Calais and DB J.R. Reed to practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Corey Levin to practice squad. Released TE Paul Quessesberry.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT T.Y. McGill to practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the retirement of LB Ryan Shazier.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated LB Fred Warner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to practice squad. Signed WR John Ursua to practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Cameron Batson and LB Malike Jefferson to practice squad.

SOCCER United States Soccer Federation

USSF — Named David Wright chief commercial officer.

Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Transferred D Reggie Cannon to Boavista FC (Primeira Liga) for homegrown D Reggie Cannon.

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired Venezuelan International F Jhonder Cádiz on loan as a designated player.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned M Justin Haak to Hartford Athletic (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended Portland Timbers 2 M Carlos Anguiano for one game following his red card for violent conduct during a Sept. 5 match against Reno 1868 FC. Suspended OKC Energy FC’s D Zach Ellis-Hayden for one game following his red card for violent conduct during a Sept. 5 match against Colorado Springs. Suspended Loudon United FC’s D Timmy Mehl for one game following his red card for two questionable offenses during a Sept. 5 match against Hartford Athletic. Suspended Memphis 901 FC’s M Dan Metzger for one game following his card for two questionable offenses during a Sept. 5 match against Birmingham Legion FC.

