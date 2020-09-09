Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned C Deivy Grullon to alternate training site.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Jefry Rodriguez on the 60-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Christian Stewart to alternate training site. Recalled OF Daz Cameron from alternate training site. Transferred OF JaCoby Jones and RHP Ivan Nova from 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHPs Kyle Funkhouser and John Schreiber to alternate training site. Activated RHP Jordan Zimmermann from 60-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez from alternate training site.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Chase De Jong to alternate training site. Activated RHP Josh James from IL. Optioned C Garrett Stubbs to alternate training site.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to alternate training site.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Deivi Garcia from alternate training site. Optioned OF Estevan Florial to alternate training site.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP James Kaprielian to alternate training site.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Brady Lail to alternate training site.
TEXAS RANGERS — Activated INF Rougned Odor from the 10-day IL. Placed OF Shin-Soo Choo on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 8.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Billy McKinney from alternate training site. Placed 1B Rowdy Tellez on 10-day IL. Released RHP Jake Petricka.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Joel Payamps and OF Josh VanMeter from alternate training site. Optioned LHP Joe Mantiply to alternate training site. Placed 2B Ketel Marte on 10-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned INF Johan Camargo to alternate training site. Activated INF Ozzie Albies from the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Activated OF David Dahl from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Ashton Goudeau from alternate training site. Optioned RHPs Antonio Santos and Jose Mujica to alternate training site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned INF Isan Diaz to alternate training site. Released RHP Justin Shafer.
NEW YORK METS — Placed RHP Robert Gsellman on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Drew Smith from alternate training site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to alternate training site.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Signed RHP Akeem Bostick to a minor league contract. Optioned RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to alternate training site.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed 1B Justin Smoak to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed INF Howie Kendrick on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 6.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed DL Michael Dogbe to practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OL Jordan Devey to practice squad. Released RB Antonio Williams.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DB Natrell Jamerson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed RB John Kelly to practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire and T Eric Smith to practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed RB Kerrith Whyte to practice squad. Released WR Victor Bolden.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Robert Foster and LB De’Jon Harris to practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Ibraheim Campbell to practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed OLB Terrel Lewis on the non-football injury list. Signed RB Raymond Calais and DB J.R. Reed to practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Corey Levin to practice squad. Released TE Paul Quessesberry.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DT T.Y. McGill to practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Announced the retirement of LB Ryan Shazier.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated LB Fred Warner from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to practice squad. Signed WR John Ursua to practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Cameron Batson and LB Malike Jefferson to practice squad.
|SOCCER
|United States Soccer Federation
USSF — Named David Wright chief commercial officer.
FC DALLAS — Transferred D Reggie Cannon to Boavista FC (Primeira Liga) for homegrown D Reggie Cannon.
NASHVILLE SC — Acquired Venezuelan International F Jhonder Cádiz on loan as a designated player.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Loaned M Justin Haak to Hartford Athletic (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.
USL — Suspended Portland Timbers 2 M Carlos Anguiano for one game following his red card for violent conduct during a Sept. 5 match against Reno 1868 FC. Suspended OKC Energy FC’s D Zach Ellis-Hayden for one game following his red card for violent conduct during a Sept. 5 match against Colorado Springs. Suspended Loudon United FC’s D Timmy Mehl for one game following his red card for two questionable offenses during a Sept. 5 match against Hartford Athletic. Suspended Memphis 901 FC’s M Dan Metzger for one game following his card for two questionable offenses during a Sept. 5 match against Birmingham Legion FC.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.