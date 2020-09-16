Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

September 16, 2020 2:56 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled INF Erick Mejia and RHP Scott Blewett from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to alternate training site. Placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to alternate training site and will remain on the taxi squad.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded RHP Justin Miller to Cincinnati for future considerations. Activated RHP Joe Kelly

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Jalen Davis to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CD De’Vante Bausby on the active roster. Signed OLB Isaiah Irving to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Chris Jones to the active roster.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Marlon Mack on the IR. Placed WR Daurice Fountain on the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived DE Ryan Bee with an injury settlement.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Patrice Croci as vice president of marketing.

U.S. Soccer Federation

WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM — Named Philip Poole goalkeeper coach.

