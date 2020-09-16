Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

MLB — Suspended St. Louis manager Mike Shildt for one game and fined an undisclosed amount for actions that contributed to inciting the benches-clearing incident during a Sept. 15 game against Milwaukee.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHP Lance McCullers from 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to alternate training site.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled INF Erick Mejia and RHP Scott Blewett from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Jakob Junis to alternate training site. Placed RHP Matt Harvey on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELA — Recalled LHP Patrick Sandoval from alternate training site. Optioned INF Matt Thaiss to alternate training site.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated C Alex Avila abd RHP Jake Odorizzi fron 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Randy Dobnak and 2B Travis Blankenhorn to alternate training site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned INF Thairo Estrada to alternate training site. Activated OF Aaron Judge from the 10-day IL. Signed C Wynston Sawyer to a major league contract and optioned to alternate training site. Transferred LHP James Paxton from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated INF J.P. Crawford from the bereavement list. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to alternate training site and will remain on the taxi squad.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated OF Teoscar Hernandez from 10-day IL. Recalled RHPs Hector Perez and Jacob Waguespack from alternate training site. Placed OF Derek Fisher and RHP Ken Giles on 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Anthony Kay to alternate training site.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LHP Cole Hamels from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Jasseel De La Cruz to alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Josh Sborz and INF/OF Zach McKinstry from alternate training site. Placed LHP Caleb Ferguson on the IL. Placed OF Joc Pederson on the family medical emergency list. Activated RHP Joe Kelly.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Josh Lindblom on the bereavement list. Recalled LHP Eric Lauer and RHP Justin Topa from alternate training site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Connor Brogdon and OF Mickey Moniak from alternate training site. Placed RHP Jake Arrieta and OF Kyle Garlick on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated RHP Johan Oviedo from the IL. Recalled INF Max Schrock and RHP Junion Fernandez from alternate training site. Optioned RHP Nabil Crismatt and OF Lane Thomas to alternate training site. Designated LHP Rob Kaminsky for assignment. Named OF Justin Williams 29th man for today’s doubleheader.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Abraham Almonte to alternate training site. Activated C Francisco Mejia from the 10-day IL.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Jalen Davis to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed K Cairo Santos on the active roster. Waived TE Eric Saubert.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed CB Torry McTyer to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed LB Montrel Meander on the active roster. Waived/injured T Alex Taylor.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed CD De’Vante Bausby on the active roster. Signed OLB Isaiah Irving to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DB Chris Jones to the active roster from practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed T Ryan Pope and DL Billy Winn to the practice squad. Released DL Daylon Mack from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed RB Marlon Mack on the IR. Placed WR Daurice Fountain on the active roster.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed DB Myles Bryant and K Nick Folk from the practice squad. Signed QB Jake Dolegala and OL James Ferentz to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed CB Dontae Johnson to the active roster. Signed CB Ken Webster to a one-year contract. Placed CB Richard Sherman on the IR. Signed CB Brian Allen and CB Christian Angulo to the practice squad. Placed CB Tim Harris Jr. on the practice squad IR.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the active roster.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Waived/injured DE Ryan Bee.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Vancouver Whitecaps FC F Lucas Cavallini an undisclosed amount for a violation of the leagues policy regarding hands to the face, head, or neck of an opponent as well as his failure to leave the field in a timely manner after receiving a red card during a Sept. 13 match against Montreal Impact. Suspended Montreal Impact M Emanuel Maciel for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for serious foul play against an opponent during a Sept. 13 match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Named Patrice Croci as vice president of marketing.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended United FC F Michael Gamble and G Ben Lundgard for one game following their red cards for violent conduct and two cautionable offenses, respectively, during a Sept. 12 match against Philadelphia Union II. Suspended Birmingham Legion FC M Anderson Asiedu for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 12 match against Charlotte Independence. Suspended Charlotte D Joel Johnson for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 12 match against Birmingham Legion FC. Suspended OKC Energy FC M Jose Hernandez for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 12 match against FC Tulsa. Suspended Sacramento Republic FC M Rodrigo Lopez for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 9 match against Orange County FC. Suspended LA Galaxy II M Alejandro Alvarado Jr. for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 9 match against San Diego Loyal SC. Suspended Orlando City B’s D Franklin Carabali for one games following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 12 match against Fort Lauderdale FC.

U.S. Soccer Federation

WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM — Named Philip Poole goalkeeper coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.