Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Transactions

September 23, 2020 3:05 pm
 
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB D.J. White and DT Chris Slayton to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker and RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Placed OL Evan Boehm on the practice squad injured list.

Advertisement

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on the IR.

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Marcus Martin and WR Joe Webb III to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Cale Garrett to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman. Placed WR Sterling Shepard on the IR.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Marqui Christian to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ezekiel Ansah to a one-year contract. Signed DL Dion Jordan to the active roster. Placed DL Nick Bosa and DL Solomon Thomas on the IR. Signed DL Alex Barrett and RB Austin Walter to the practice squad.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the active roster. Placed RB Senorise Perry on the IR.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Michael McCarron to a one-year contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Bryan Reynolds to a four-year contract.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM — Named Georgios Charkoutsakis graduate assistant soccer coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact