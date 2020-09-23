Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORILOLES — Recalled RHP Branden Kline from the alternate training site. Placed RHP Evan Phillips on the 10-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled OF Braden Bishop from alternate training site. Placed OF Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Doyle from alternate training site. Placed OF David Dahl on the 45-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Brett Eibner for assignment. Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Luis Basabe on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from the alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site. Placed INF Carter Kieboom on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Jaron Brown to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB D.J. White and DT Chris Slayton to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker and RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Placed OL Evan Boehm on the practice squad injured list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on the IR.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Mark Barron and DE DeMarcus Walker on the IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Marcus Martin and WR Joe Webb III to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Patrick Omameh to the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Cale Garrett to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman. Placed WR Sterling Shepard on the IR.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Marqui Christian to the active roster.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ezekiel Ansah to a one-year contract. Signed DL Dion Jordan to the active roster. Placed DL Nick Bosa and DL Solomon Thomas on the IR. Signed DL Alex Barrett and RB Austin Walter to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed LB Bruce Irvin, S Marquise Blair and WR Phillip Dorsett on the IR. Signed CB Linden Stephens and DT Anthony Rush to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the active roster. Placed RB Senorise Perry on the IR.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Michael McCarron to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Bryan Reynolds to a four-year contract.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the retirement of D Danilo Silva.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Promoted Ralph Davis to assistant men’s basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Georgios Charkoutsakis graduate assistant soccer coach.

XAVIER — Named Whitney Gathright women’s basketball assistant coach.

