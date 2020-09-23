Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORILOLES — Recalled RHP Branden Kline from alternate training site. Placed RHP Evan Phillips on the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Activated LHP Mike Montgomery and CF FRanchy Cordero from the 60-day IL. Placed CF Bubba Starling on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jakob Junis from alternate training site. Optioned 2B Erick Mejia to alternate training site. Transferred RHP Matt Harvey from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Kyle Zimmer on the 60-day IL.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled CF Braden Bishop from alternate training site. Placed CF Jake Fraley on the 10-day IL.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned C Tyler Stephenson to alternate training site.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Doyle from alternate training site. Placed LF David Dahl on the 45-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Brett Eibner for assignment. Activated LHP Stephen Tarpley from the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Corey Oswalt to alternate training site. Activated RHP Dellin Betances from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Ranger Suarez to alternate training site.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed CF Luis Alexander Basabe on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from alternate training site.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Wil Crowe to alternate training site. Placed SS Carter Kieboom on the 10-day IL retroactive to Sept. 22. Recalled RHP Wil Crowe from alternate training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Jaron Brown to the practice squad.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB D.J. White and DT Chris Slayton to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed TE Nate Becker and RB Antonio Williams to the practice squad. Placed OL Evan Boehm on the practice squad injured list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve. Activated OL Chris Reed from the COVID-19 list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Mark Barron and DE DeMarcus Walker on injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Marcus Martin and WR Joe Webb III to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed P Brandon Wright to the active roster. Placed K Josh Lambo on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed S Jahleel Addae to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed G Patrick Omameh to the practice squad. Placed G Richie Incognito on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Cale Garrett to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman. Placed WR Sterling Shepard on injured reserve. Signed C Javon Patterson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed S Marqui Christian to the active roster. Signed LBs Bryce Hager and Noah Dawkins and OL Blake Hance to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Ezekiel Ansah to a one-year contract. Signed DL Dion Jordan to the active roster. Placed DL Nick Bosa and DL Solomon Thomas on injured reserve. Signed DL Alex Barrett and RB Austin Walter to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed LB Bruce Irvin, S Marquise Blair and WR Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve. Signed CB Linden Stephens and DT Anthony Rush to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed TE Tanner Hudson to the active roster. Signed C Zach Shackelford, CB Ross Cockrell and TE Daniel Helm to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the active roster. Placed RB Senorise Perry on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Michael McCarron to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed D Bryan Reynolds to a four-year contract.

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the retirement of D Danilo Silva.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended North Texas SC’s M Edwin Cerillo for two games for red card for violent conduct against FC Tucson. Suspended FC Tucson’s F Charlie Dennis for one game for incident against North Texas SC. Suspended Orlando City B’s D Franklin Carabali for one game for red card for two cautionable offenses against Fort Lauderdale CF.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Promoted Ralph Davis to assistant men’s basketball coach.

TUSCULUM — Named Georgios Charkoutsakis graduate assistant soccer coach.

XAVIER — Named Whitney Gathright women’s basketball assistant coach.

