Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Announced RHP Evan Phillips has cleared outright waivers and been assigned to Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced the retirement of Kevin Ulich as senior vice president of business operations. Named Kevin Ulich special assistant to chairman and CEO John Sherman.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reassigned 2b Adeiny Hechavarria, C Alex Jackson, CF Ender Inciarte, RHPs Bryse Wilson, Chad Sobotka, Luke Jackson, Patrick Weigel and Touki Toussaint and LHP Sean Newcomb to the minor leagues. Released LHP Tommy Milone. Selected the contract of INF Charlie Culberson from alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Reassigned C Miguel Amaya, CF Albert Almora Jr., 1B Patrick Wisdom, LHPs Brailyn Marquez and Justin Steele and RHPs Colin Rea, Dillon Maples, Rowan Wick, Tyler Chatwood and Tyson Miller to the minor leagues. Activated 2B Ildemaro Vargas from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Josh Osich for assignment. Selected the contract of C Josh Phegley from alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Reassigned 2Bs Alex Blandino and Robel Garcia, LF Mark Payton, LHP Jesse Biddle and RHPs Jose De Leon and Tony Santillan to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of 1B Matt Davidson from alternate training site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reassigned 2B Gavin Lux, LHPs Alex Wood, Caleb Ferguson and Scott Alexander, RF Luke Raley, CF D.J. Peters, RHPs Josh Sborz, Dylan Floro and Dennis Santana to the minor leagues. Selected the contract of CF Terrance Gore from the alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reassigned LHPs Alex Vesia and Daniel Castano, RF Jesus Sanchez and RHPs Edward Cabrera, Johan Quezada, Jordan Yamamoto, Jorge Guzman, Jose Urena and Nick Vincent to the minor leagues. Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from alternate training site.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reassigned RHPs J.P. Feyereisen, Bobby Wahl, Phil Bickford and Devin Williams, LHPs Angel Perdomo and Brett Anderson, C Manny Pina, LF Billy McKinney, CF Corey Ray and 2B Mark Mathias to the minor leagues. Activated LF Ben Gamel from the 10-day IL.

ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Reassigned RHPs Seth Elledge and Jake Woodford, 1B John Nogowski, 2B Max Schrock, 3B Edmund Sosa, SS Elehuris Montero and CF Lane Thomas to the minor leagues.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned RHPs Taylor williams, Michel Baez, David Bednar, Mike Clevinger, Javy Guerra, Dinelson Lamet, LF Greg Allen, RF Abraham Almonte and OF Jorge Ona to the minor leagues. Recalled RHP Luis Patino from alternater training site.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S T.J. Green to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Marcus Gilchrist to the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Designated CB Josh Norman to return from injured reserve.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated WR Keith Kirkwood and DB Eli Apple to return from injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Deion Calhoun and LB Kendall Donnerson to the practice squad. Released OT Josh Knipfel from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated ed DB Dontrell Hilliard from the practice squad. Re-signed LB Montrel Meander to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DT Timmy Jernigan. Activated OLB Derrek Tuszka and RB LeVante Bellamy from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Caleb Scott to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released QB Chad Kelly from the practice squad. Signed WR Krishawn Hogan to the practice squad. Recalled TE Trey Burton and DT Sheldon Day from injured reserve. Signed DL Ron’Dell Carter off of the Dallas practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated LB Quincy Williams to return from injured reserve. Waived P Brandon Wright from injured reserve with settlement.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Chad Williams to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Designated QB Marcus Mariota to return from injured reserve. Signed De’Mornay Pierson-El to the practice squad. Released QB DeShone Kizer.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB B.J. Bello to the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski to return from injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Malik Henry to the practice squad. Placed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey on the practice squad injured list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed CB Brandon Williams on injured reserve. Signed RB ALfred Morris and QB Clayton Thorson to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed WR Jalen Reagor on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed TE Daniel Helm from Tampa Bay to a one-year contract. Signed LS Taybor Pepper to a one-year contract. Placed LB Mark Nzeocha on injured reserve. Waived LS Kyle Nelson. Recalled WR Deebo Samuel from the injured reserve to practice squad. Signed OL Cody Conway and TE Charlie Taumoepeau to the practice squad. Released OL William Sweet.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB Damarious Randall and LB Tim Williams to the practice squad. Activated DB Ryan Neal from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Isaac Whitney to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Kamalei Correa on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DT Devaroe Lawrence and DB Manny Patterson to the practice squad. Released K Brett Maher.

SOCCER USL Championship

USL — Suspended Hartford Athletic’s Parfait Mandanda for one game following his red card for violent conduct during a Sept. 26 match against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Suspended New York Red Bulls II’s Chris Lema for one game following his red card for denial of a goalscoring opportunity during a Sept. 26 match against Philadelphia Union II. Suspended San Diego Loyal SC’s Elija Martin for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses during a Sept. 23 match against Indy Eleven.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Re-signed Fs Brett Seney, Ben Street and D Josh Jacobs to one-year, two-way contracts.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Alex Kasarov men’s head tennis coach.

