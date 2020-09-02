Wednesday’s Transactions, Writethru

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL — Suspended P Aroldis Chapman, from New York Yankees, for three games for intentionally throwing a pitch to the head area in a game against Tampa Bay on Sept. 1. Suspended manager Aaron Boone, from New York Yankees, for one game with an undisclosed fine. Suspended manager Kevin Cash, from Tampa Bay, for one game with an udisclosed fine.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Kyle Hart on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Andrew Triggs from the alternate training site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled CF Derek Hill from alternate training site. Placed CF JaCoby Jones on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated INF Franklin Barreto from te IL. Optioned INF Jahmai Jones to alternate training site. Designated LHP Ryan Buchter for assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated INF Josh Donaldson from 10-day IL. Designated 2B Ildemaro Vargas for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Activated RHP Charlie Morton from 10-day IL. Optioned INF Brian O’Grady to alternate training site.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Ross Stripling to active roster. Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed LHP Jose Quintana on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 31. Recalled RHP Jason Adam from the alternate training site.

CINCINNATI REDS — Activated LF Jesse Winkler.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated RHP Walker Buehler from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Scott Alexander to alternate training site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Place RHP Elieser Hernandez on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Eddy Alvarez from alternate training site.

NEW YORK METS — Activated C Robinson Chirinos, INF Todd Frazier and RHP Miguel Castro. Optioned RHPs Ariel Jurado, RHP Franklyn Kilome and C Ali Sanchez to alternate training site.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated RHP Joe Musgrove for 10-day IL. Activated OF Bryan Reynolds from paternity list. Optioned INF/OF Jose Osuna. Designated RHP Carson Fulmer to the alternate training site.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed OF Dexter Fowler on the IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Meisinger to alternate training site. Activated INF Rangel Ravelo from the IL. Signed RHP Akeem Bostick. Recalled LHP Rob Kaminsky from the alternate training site.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LF Will Myers and RHP Emilio Pagan (retroactive to Aug. 31) on the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to alternate training site. Activated LF Greg Allen and RHP Dan Altavilla.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Javy Guerra on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from alternate training site.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA COMMISIONERS — Fined F Marcus Morris, from LA Clippers, $35,000 for recklessly striking above the shoulders, in a game with Dallas Mavericks on Aug. 30. Fined G Luka Doncic, from Dallas Mavericks, $15,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a game official in a game with LA Clippers on Aug. 30. Fined Boston G Mrcus Smart $5,000 for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules during a game vs. Toronto on Sept. 1.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Kyle Lauletta.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed LB James Onwualu to active roster. Waived WR Tommylee Lewis.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed HB Joe Mixon to a four-year contract extension through the 2024 season.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived QB Clayton Thorson, WR Devin Smith, OT Pace Murphy and TE Charlie Taumoepeau. Waived/injured OTs Mitch Hyatt and Wyatt Miller . Released WR Devin Smith and C Adam Redmond.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed T Taylor Decker to a multi-year contract extension.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived/injured WR Chad Williams.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived RB Tony Brooks-James, LBs Jordan Fehr, Quentin Poling and DE Stacy Keely. Released DE Anthony Zettel. Place DE Kenny Willekes on IR.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Re-Signed C Jon Halapio. Signed WR Johnny Holton and LS Carson Tinker. Waived T Jackson Dennis. Waived/injured TE Rysen John and DB Jaquarius Landrews.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived LB B.J. Bello and DT Sterling Johnson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Cameron Malveaux to a one-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Doug Middleton. Waived G Avery Gennesy.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Traded G Jake Allen to Montreal Canadians.

Canadian Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Signed D Artyom Grushnikov to a standard players agreement.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Named John Kimball as interim president of Utah Soccer.

FC CINCINNATI — Aquired W Alvaro Barreal from Club Atletico Velez Sarsfield.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended MF Eli Crognale, from Birmingham Legion FC, for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses in a match against North Carolina FC on Aug. 29. Suspended MF Ryan Williams, from New Mexico United, for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses in a match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Aug. 29. Suspended MF Rafael Garcia, from OKC Energy FC, for one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Austin Bold FC on Aug. 29.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed MF Chelsee Washington. Signed G Brittany Wilson.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA — Named Jackie Manuel as women’s basketball Director of Personnel, Development and Recruiting Operations.

THE CITADEL — Named Josh Hayes to the men’s basketball coaching staff.

TUSCULUM — Namend Justin Irwin as a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball team.

