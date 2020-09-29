On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Chisox ace Giolito loses bid for perfect game in 7th vs A’s

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2020 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito allowed a clean single up the middle to start the seventh inning, ending his bid for a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics in their playoff opener.

Tommy La Stella hit a single to become the first runner for the A’s on Tuesday.

Giolito pitched a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on Aug. 25. This start at the Coliseum was his postseason debut.

The White Sox lead 3-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

The late Roy Halladay of the Phillies in 2010 threw a perfect game in the regular season and then tossed a no-hitter against the Reds in the playoffs — the only person to have a regular-season and postseason no-hitter in the same year.

Halladay and Don Larsen, who pitched a perfect game for the Yankees in the 1956 World Series against Brooklyn, have the only two postseason no-hitters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
10|13 2020 AUSA Annual Meeting &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Forest Service engines support fire suppression efforts in California