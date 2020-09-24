Trending:
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

White Sox look to end 4-game slide against Indians

By The Associated Press
September 24, 2020 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Chicago White Sox (34-22, second in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (32-24, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Dallas Keuchel (6-2, 2.04 ERA) Cleveland: Zach Plesac (4-2, 1.85 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Indians are 22-17 against teams from the AL Central. Cleveland has slugged .371 this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .597.

The White Sox have gone 25-14 against division opponents. Chicago has slugged .458, good for the best mark in the American League. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .644 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 17 home runs and is batting .286.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 extra base hits and is batting .329.

INJURIES: Indians: Jefry Rodriguez: (right shoulder).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Evan Marshall: (shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb), Yasmani Grandal: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
10|1 12th Annual SECAF Awards Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit