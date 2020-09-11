Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|26
|19
|.578
|New York
|24
|21
|.533
|Baltimore
|20
|24
|.455
|Detroit
|20
|24
|.455
|Seattle
|19
|25
|.432
|Kansas City
|18
|28
|.391
|Los Angeles
|18
|28
|.391
|Boston
|16
|30
|.348
|Texas
|15
|29
|.341
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 10, Texas 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Texas (Goody 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|21
|20
|.512
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|Colorado
|21
|23
|.477
|Milwaukee
|20
|22
|.476
|New York
|21
|24
|.467
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|.444
|Washington
|17
|26
|.395
|Arizona
|17
|29
|.370
|Pittsburgh
|14
|28
|.333
___
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
Miami 7, Philadelphia 6
San Diego 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Antone 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
___
