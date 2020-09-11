Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Minnesota
|28
|18
|.609
|Cleveland
|26
|19
|.578
|Toronto
|24
|20
|.545
|1½
|New York
|24
|21
|.533
|2
|Houston
|22
|23
|.489
|4
|Baltimore
|20
|24
|.455
|5½
|Detroit
|20
|24
|.455
|5½
|Seattle
|19
|25
|.432
|6½
|Kansas City
|18
|28
|.391
|8½
|Los Angeles
|18
|28
|.391
|8½
|Boston
|16
|30
|.348
|10½
|Texas
|15
|29
|.341
|10½
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 3, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 10, Texas 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Texas (Goody 0-0), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:07 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|Philadelphia
|22
|20
|.524
|Miami
|21
|20
|.512
|½
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|½
|St. Louis
|19
|19
|.500
|1
|Colorado
|21
|23
|.477
|2
|Milwaukee
|20
|22
|.476
|2
|New York
|21
|24
|.467
|2½
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|.444
|3½
|Washington
|17
|26
|.395
|5½
|Arizona
|17
|29
|.370
|7
|Pittsburgh
|14
|28
|.333
|8
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
Miami 7, Philadelphia 6
San Diego 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Antone 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.
