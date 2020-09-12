Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct Cleveland 26 20 .565 New York 25 21 .543 Baltimore 20 25 .444 Detroit 20 25 .444 Seattle 20 25 .444 Kansas City 19 28 .404 Los Angeles 19 28 .404 Texas 16 30 .348 Boston 16 31 .340

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 10, Texas 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings

Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0

Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct San Francisco 23 22 .511 Miami 21 21 .500 Colorado 21 24 .467 Milwaukee 20 23 .465 New York 21 25 .457 Cincinnati 20 26 .435 Washington 17 27 .386 Arizona 17 30 .362 Pittsburgh 14 29 .326

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1

Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

