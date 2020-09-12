Listen Live Sports

Wild Card Glance

September 12, 2020
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Minnesota 29 18 .617 _
Cleveland 26 20 .565 _
Toronto 25 20 .556 ½
New York 25 21 .543 1
Houston 23 23 .500 3
Baltimore 20 25 .444
Detroit 20 25 .444
Seattle 20 25 .444
Kansas City 19 28 .404
Los Angeles 19 28 .404
Texas 16 30 .348 10
Boston 16 31 .340 10½

___

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 10, Texas 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings

Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0

Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
San Diego 29 17 .630 _
Philadelphia 23 20 .535 _
St. Louis 20 19 .513 1
San Francisco 23 22 .511 1
Miami 21 21 .500
Colorado 21 24 .467 3
Milwaukee 20 23 .465 3
New York 21 25 .457
Cincinnati 20 26 .435
Washington 17 27 .386
Arizona 17 30 .362 8
Pittsburgh 14 29 .326 9

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1

Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

___

