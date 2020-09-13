Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|
|Seattle
|21
|25
|.457
|
|Baltimore
|20
|26
|.435
|
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|
|Texas
|17
|30
|.362
|
|Boston
|17
|31
|.354
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0
Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Texas 6, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Luzardo 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Philadelphia
|23
|22
|.511
|
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|
|Milwaukee
|20
|24
|.455
|
|Cincinnati
|21
|26
|.447
|
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|
|Washington
|17
|28
|.378
|
|Arizona
|17
|31
|.354
|
|Pittsburgh
|14
|30
|.318
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Miami 8, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (López 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
