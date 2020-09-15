Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|New York
|27
|21
|.563
|
|Cleveland
|26
|22
|.542
|
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|
|Detroit
|21
|26
|.447
|
|Baltimore
|21
|27
|.438
|
|Kansas City
|20
|29
|.408
|
|Los Angeles
|20
|29
|.408
|
|Boston
|18
|31
|.367
|
|Texas
|17
|31
|.354
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Monday’s Games
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Texas 1
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Philadelphia
|24
|23
|.511
|
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|
|Cincinnati
|24
|26
|.480
|
|Colorado
|22
|25
|.468
|
|Milwaukee
|22
|25
|.468
|
|New York
|21
|27
|.438
|
|Washington
|17
|29
|.370
|
|Arizona
|18
|31
|.367
|
|Pittsburgh
|14
|33
|.298
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 6, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
