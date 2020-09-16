Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild Card Glance

September 16, 2020 4:55 pm
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct
Toronto 26 22 .542
Cleveland 26 23 .531
Seattle 22 26 .458
Baltimore 22 27 .449
Detroit 21 27 .438
Kansas City 21 29 .420
Los Angeles 20 29 .408
Texas 18 31 .367
Boston 18 32 .360

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Miami 0

Advertisement

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

        Insight by PROPRICER: Learn how the Air Force’s contracting workforce adapted to the challenges of the pandemic in this free webinar.

N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Texas 1

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct
Philadelphia 24 24 .500
Cincinnati 25 26 .490
San Francisco 23 24 .489
Milwaukee 23 26 .469
Colorado 22 26 .458
New York 22 27 .449
Washington 18 29 .383
Arizona 18 31 .367
Pittsburgh 14 34 .292

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact