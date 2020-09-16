Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct Toronto 26 22 .542 Cleveland 26 23 .531 Seattle 22 26 .458 Baltimore 22 27 .449 Detroit 21 27 .438 Kansas City 21 29 .420 Los Angeles 20 29 .408 Texas 18 31 .367 Boston 18 32 .360

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Texas 1

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct Philadelphia 24 24 .500 Cincinnati 25 26 .490 San Francisco 23 24 .489 Milwaukee 23 26 .469 Colorado 22 26 .458 New York 22 27 .449 Washington 18 29 .383 Arizona 18 31 .367 Pittsburgh 14 34 .292

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

