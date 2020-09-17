Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct Cleveland 27 23 .540 Toronto 26 23 .531 Seattle 22 28 .440 Baltimore 22 29 .431 Detroit 21 28 .429 Kansas City 21 29 .420 Los Angeles 21 30 .412 Boston 19 32 .373 Texas 18 32 .360

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Houston 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct San Francisco 25 24 .510 Philadelphia 24 25 .490 St. Louis 22 24 .478 Milwaukee 23 26 .469 New York 23 27 .460 Colorado 22 27 .449 Washington 18 29 .383 Arizona 19 32 .373 Pittsburgh 15 34 .306

___

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Miami (Sánchez 3-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

