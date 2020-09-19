Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland
|28
|24
|.538
|Toronto
|26
|26
|.500
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|Los Angeles
|23
|30
|.434
|Detroit
|22
|29
|.431
|Baltimore
|22
|31
|.415
|Kansas City
|21
|31
|.404
|Boston
|19
|34
|.358
|Texas
|18
|34
|.346
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1
Cleveland 1, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|Philadelphia
|27
|25
|.519
|Cincinnati
|26
|27
|.491
|Milwaukee
|25
|26
|.490
|San Francisco
|25
|26
|.490
|New York
|24
|28
|.462
|Colorado
|22
|29
|.431
|Washington
|19
|31
|.380
|Arizona
|20
|33
|.377
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1
Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Arizona 6, Houston 3
Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5
L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
San Diego 6, Seattle 1
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Miami 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Braymer 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
